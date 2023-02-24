Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $5,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $56.95 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

