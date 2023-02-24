Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 603 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ameren Price Performance

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.44 and a 200-day moving average of $87.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.00%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

