Aviva PLC Buys 33,330 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,330 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 65,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 172,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,619,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Price Performance

VFC stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 190.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,050 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.56.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

