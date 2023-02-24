Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 239.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,082 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after buying an additional 3,122,603 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,011,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,354,000 after buying an additional 43,372 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,697,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,003,000 after buying an additional 262,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after buying an additional 2,859,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $10.89 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.76%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.