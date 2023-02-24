Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $484,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,762 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.55.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 64.76% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

