Aviva PLC Grows Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,645 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 17,597 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 66.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,729,000 after acquiring an additional 370,800 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the first quarter worth $105,631,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,007,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,641,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. Signature Bank has a one year low of $106.81 and a one year high of $350.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $145.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SBNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James downgraded Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stephens cut Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Featured Articles

