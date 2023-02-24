Pictet Asset Management SA Has $6.99 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,180 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 8.7% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $299.93 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $402.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $324.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

