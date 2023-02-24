Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UDR were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 461,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,192,000 after purchasing an additional 50,253 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,076,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,882,000 after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD increased its position in shares of UDR by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of UDR by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR stock opened at $44.20 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 176.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.89.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 608.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UDR. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.47.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

