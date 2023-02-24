Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.72.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.03. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $30,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,525.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $192,825. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 94.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

