Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.
Lucid Group Trading Down 11.9 %
NASDAQ:LCID opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.
Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.
