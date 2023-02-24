Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LCID. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Lucid Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.57.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group Trading Down 11.9 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $8.79 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

In related news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,814,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 62.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 44,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 15,933 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 284,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.