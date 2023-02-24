NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $183.14 and its 200-day moving average is $160.25.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.