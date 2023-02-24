NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NTAP. StockNews.com cut NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.55.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.29. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.42%.

In other NetApp news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $296,415.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,895,386.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 550 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

