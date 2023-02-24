NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NetApp from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.55.

NetApp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NTAP opened at $66.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. NetApp has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. NetApp had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 109.02%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,350.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,207 shares of company stock worth $1,045,305. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NetApp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,575,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,643,670,000 after buying an additional 189,823 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,604,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after buying an additional 71,415 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NetApp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,394,846 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $156,241,000 after buying an additional 47,606 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in NetApp by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,356,245 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $153,631,000 after buying an additional 199,172 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

