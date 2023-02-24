NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

NVDA has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.00, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,362 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 34.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.6% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

