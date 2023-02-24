NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $216.00 Price Target at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $175.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NVDA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $237.68.

NVDA opened at $236.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.25. The company has a market cap of $589.23 billion, a PE ratio of 136.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,289,000. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 17,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

