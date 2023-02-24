Piper Sandler Increases Unity Software (NYSE:U) Price Target to $43.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $27.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Unity Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Unity Software from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Unity Software to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.56.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software Trading Down 15.9 %

U stock opened at $31.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $109.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,329,048.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Unity Software news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $416,537.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,156,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,673,258.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 737,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,329,048.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,997 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.