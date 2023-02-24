Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $104.19, but opened at $109.04. Installed Building Products shares last traded at $110.13, with a volume of 136,035 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 3.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

