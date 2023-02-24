Axa S.A. Sells 10,502 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,809.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Loop Capital cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $184.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Stories

