Axa S.A. Sells 1,891 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of MarketAxess worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,184,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,499,000 after acquiring an additional 25,208 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,737,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,207,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,959,000 after buying an additional 46,109 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,690,000 after buying an additional 257,850 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $347.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.39. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $390.13.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.92 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 24.34%. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $297.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $313.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, Director Steven L. Begleiter sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.73, for a total transaction of $348,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,456.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

