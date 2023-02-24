Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAND. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.06.

SAND opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,885,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,093,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 331,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

