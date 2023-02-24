PROG (NYSE:PRG) Trading Up 11.1% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) shares were up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 222,674 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 427,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.42.

The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $612.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.47 million. PROG had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PRG shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,129,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,966,000 after buying an additional 576,086 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.82.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

