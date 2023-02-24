Axa S.A. Sells 6,344 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Axa S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $9,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRTX. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $191.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.59. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.26 and a fifty-two week high of $278.25.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 15,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.30, for a total value of $3,424,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $1,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,227 shares of company stock worth $7,622,575. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.75.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

