Axa S.A. Sells 17,261 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,261 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 5,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1,898.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 426,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,407,000 after purchasing an additional 117,221 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,756,000. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $125.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.79 and a 200 day moving average of $112.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

