Axa S.A. Decreases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 351,954 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Mosaic worth $10,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3,186.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.31.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $40.29 and a one year high of $79.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.01%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.