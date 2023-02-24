Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Trading Down 14.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 14.4% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $61.00 and last traded at $62.64. 31,777 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 114,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.19.

The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Gentherm Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 177.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 147.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Gentherm by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gentherm during the second quarter worth about $87,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.23.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Further Reading

