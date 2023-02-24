Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,183 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.13% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after purchasing an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after acquiring an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,534,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,121,000 after purchasing an additional 236,365 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $79.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 177.21%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,280 shares in the company, valued at $46,088,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,088,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 28,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,468,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,244,563.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

