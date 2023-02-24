Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.90-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.51. Walmart also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.90-$6.05 EPS.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.51 and a 200 day moving average of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $383.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial upgraded Walmart from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,396,204.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,458,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,822,449.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,132,374 shares of company stock valued at $764,071,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 85.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,399,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,427 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

