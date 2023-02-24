Axa S.A. Trims Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,469 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $8,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.68, for a total transaction of $643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,616,458.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $2,573,490. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of EA opened at $110.72 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.54.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

