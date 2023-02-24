Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 335.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $339.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 87.75 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $453.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.89.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.62.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

