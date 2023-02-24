Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 575,406 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) by 549.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 680,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575,406 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.59% of Sunnova Energy International worth $15,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 23.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 9.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital grew its position in Sunnova Energy International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 56,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $31.47.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.61.

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

