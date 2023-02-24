TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $95.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for TJX Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.22.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of TJX opened at $77.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TJX Companies has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 309,394 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 106,642 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 93,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

