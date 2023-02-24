Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 74,478 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $41.05 and a one year high of $68.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACGL shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $1,069,184.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

