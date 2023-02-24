Aviva PLC Buys 36,754 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 400.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,930 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3,485.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 129.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 67.1% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $813,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $126.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of UHS stock opened at $147.05 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.52 and its 200 day moving average is $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.