Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunrun Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sunrun in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sunrun’s current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sunrun’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RUN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,907,865.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $26,582.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,551.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,896 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $59,174.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,907,865.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,143 shares of company stock worth $6,646,751 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 92.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

