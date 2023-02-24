Prudential PLC Grows Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 741.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,031,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,311.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,734,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,273 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $68,543,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,300,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on SWK shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.50.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $168.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its 200 day moving average is $83.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

