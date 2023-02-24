Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 12,663 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,663 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of Acuity Brands worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $193.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.71 and a fifty-two week high of $198.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.57.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.46 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,429.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,540.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

