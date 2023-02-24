Prudential PLC Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 36.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth about $104,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.0 %

GL opened at $120.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $87.87 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $608,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,370.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $1,524,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,699,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,073 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

