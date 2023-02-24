Aviva PLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Aviva PLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 80.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 119.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WHR opened at $141.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $124.43 and a 1 year high of $210.99.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

