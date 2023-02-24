Prudential PLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,949,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,846,558. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $61.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.67%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

