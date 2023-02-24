Travel + Leisure Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TNL)

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Travel + Leisure’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. Travel + Leisure has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $59.99.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 44.65% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $34,027.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It provides vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe, Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands, and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

