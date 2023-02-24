Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $90.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Five9 from $130.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.91.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65. Five9 has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $121.17.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $198,196.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,693 shares of company stock valued at $7,528,915 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Five9 by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Five9 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

