PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PowerSchool to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.60.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Performance

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

PowerSchool Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.