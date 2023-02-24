Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Raised by Analyst

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WSC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 3.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WillScot Mobile Mini

WSC stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. WillScot Mobile Mini has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.