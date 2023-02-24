Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five9 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

Five9 stock opened at $73.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Five9 has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $121.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

In other news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 28,623 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $2,149,301.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 116,616 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,695.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $883,583.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,693 shares of company stock worth $7,528,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after buying an additional 1,122,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after buying an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

