Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,342 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $3,543,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 120,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $124,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Village Farms International news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio bought 54,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,252.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Henry bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,500 shares in the company, valued at $71,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Village Farms International Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently commented on VFF. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Village Farms International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.06.

Shares of VFF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

Village Farms International Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.