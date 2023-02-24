Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter worth $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Novanta by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Novanta during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $1,025,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,757,906.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,966 shares of company stock worth $4,336,648. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $159.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $173.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.06.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

