Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 2,926 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 156,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,216,000 after buying an additional 29,161 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.