Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 12,205 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,536,000 after purchasing an additional 386,861 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 597,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 0.7 %

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,168.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,168.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 351,128 shares of company stock valued at $66,165,548 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $195.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.45. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $204.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

