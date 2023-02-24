Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,179 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,307.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,803 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 43,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter valued at $29,061,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

AMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE:AMR opened at $160.17 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.51 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.28.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

