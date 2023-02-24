Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 40,000 Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 483,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cronos Group were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cronos Group

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler acquired 37,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $112,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 497,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,564.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 316,700 shares of company stock worth $913,073. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cronos Group Trading Up 0.9 %

CRON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

NASDAQ:CRON opened at $2.19 on Friday. Cronos Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.83.

Cronos Group Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

